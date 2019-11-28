Collin Smith tied a career high with 22 points and had 12 rebounds for UCF (3-2). Dazon Ingram added 17 points and 13 rebounds and Green finished with 11 points.
Penn with play the winner between No. 14 Arizona and Pepperdine in the semifinals, and the Knights will take on the loser in the consolation bracket, on Friday.
___
___
