Brosmer threw a 4-yard TD pass to defensive end Gunner Gibson, who lined up at fullback, to complete a 92-yard drive in the fourth quarter. On the next play from scrimmage, Prince Smith Jr. added a 30-yard fumble return for a TD after a sack by Josh Kania.

Malik Love had 115 yards receiving on 11 catches for the Wildcats (6-5, 5-3).

Earnest Edwards had 60 yards receiving, including a TD, to set a Maine career record at 2,641, passing Sergio Hebra’s mark of 2,612.

New Hampshire has won the last nine games at home in this series.

