The Bears had a chance to stretch the lead but missed a shot and Arkansas got possession on a held ball. Tolefree’s layup cut the deficit to two with 39.5 seconds to go. Sara Anastasieska missed a shot as the clock dipped under 10 seconds but Brown got the rebound. Her putback bounced off but the Bears kept possession because of a held ball. It took two fouls to get Crocker on the line where she swished both opportunities.

AD

AD

West finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (3-2), who have won three straight.

Chelsea Dungee led the Razorbacks (5-1) with 24 points. Taylah Thomas added 16 points and Amber Ramirez 15.

Cal scored the last seven points of the second quarter to lead 47-39 at the half. Brown had 19 points, 15 in the second quarter, and West 10 with 10 rebounds for the Bears, who shot 50%. Dungee had 13 for the Razorbacks, who shot 42 percent but were just 2 of 9 from the arc.

Arkansas, which makes 11 3s a game, was 4 of 15 from distance.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD