Sibande opened the second half by converting an Alabama A&M turnover into a 3-pointer, igniting an 18-4 run. Four of the baskets were 3-pointers with a Grant 3 putting the RedHawks up double figures, 47-36, with 15:17 to play.

TJ Parham had 17 points for the Bulldogs (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak reached four games. Cameron Alford added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Garrett Hicks had 13 points.

