Morgan Means added 18 points and Delante Jones had 16 for Seattle (6-5). The duo combined for seven of the Redhawks’ eight 3-pointers.
White finished with 18 points to lead Portland. Tahirou Diabate and Jacob Tryon added 10 points apiece.
Jones scored five points and Means added a two-handed dunk to cap an 8-1 run that gave the Redhawks a 68-64 lead with 2:10 remaining. Quincy Ferebee made a 3-pointer and White split a pair of free throws to pull the Pilots to 72-71 with 13 seconds left.
