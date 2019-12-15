SENIOR STUDS: Murray State’s Anthony Smith, Jaiveon Eaves and Darnell Cowart have combined to account for 33 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 29 percent of all Racers points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 23.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Murray State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or less. The Racers are 0-4 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 54.4 points and allowing 76.6 points during those contests. Murray State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.8 points while giving up 53.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Racers have averaged 23.2 foul shots per game this season.

