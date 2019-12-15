Chuba Ohams had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (5-5). Antwon Portley and Jalen Cobb had 12 points apiece.
The Tigers led 36-23 at halftime but Fordham closed within 59-57 on a Portley layup with 2:25 to play. Harris and Jon Brown scored to push the lead by to six before Ohams layup made it 63-59 with 1:11 to go. But with the shot clock winding down to less than 40 seconds, Freeman, who was several steps behind the arc and well-guarded, left fly the clincher.
