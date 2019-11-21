KEY FACILITATOR: Cooks has directly created 45 percent of all NJIT field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 27 field goals and seven assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Highlanders. Brown has 41 assists on 74 field goals (55.4 percent) over its past three outings while NJIT has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has attempted the second-most free throws among all Ivy League teams. The Bears have averaged 20.3 foul shots per game this season.

