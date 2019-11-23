St. Francis (6-6) took a 35-0 lead late into the third quarter before the Hornets got on the board.

Ra’Shaun Henry caught 12 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He had eight catches for 129 yards in the first half. EJ Jenkins grabbed four passes for 90 yards and two scores.

Delaware State (2-10) was held to 69 total yards in the first half. Jared Lewis threw for 112 yards and a TD for the Hornets.

