The game was tied 32-32 at halftime. Dixon’s jump shot gave the Vandals their last lead, 40-39 with 14:40 to play. Seattle pulled away with a 16-2 run for a 55-42 lead, with Nettles scoring five points during the stretch. The Vandals cut the deficit to 59-50 on Forrest’s 3-pointer with about five minutes left.
Idaho plays on the road at Washington State on Wednesday. Seattle hosts Incarnate Word on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.