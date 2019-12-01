The game was tied 32-32 at halftime. Dixon’s jump shot gave the Vandals their last lead, 40-39 with 14:40 to play. Seattle pulled away with a 16-2 run for a 55-42 lead, with Nettles scoring five points during the stretch. The Vandals cut the deficit to 59-50 on Forrest’s 3-pointer with about five minutes left.