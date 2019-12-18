After a tight first 31 minutes in which neither team led by more than five points, the Bulldogs went up eight on a three-point play by Rayshawn Neal with 8:47 remaining. Upstate rallied with a 16-7 run over the next four minutes and took a 61-60 lead on a 3-pointer by Mozone at 4:45. They would go on to build a five-point lead that was cut to one when Ian Kinard made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds to go. Upstate’s Bruner went to the line with 11 seconds left and made both tries to seal the win.