BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs are set to battle the Hornets of Division III Northern Vermont-Lyndon. Bryant is coming off a 69-44 road win against St. Peter’s in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Adam Grant has averaged 20.3 points and 4.3 rebounds this year for Bryant. Complementing Grant is Michael Green III, who is averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 assists per game.GREEN LIGHT FOR GRANT: Through four games, Bryant’s Adam Grant has connected on 42.1 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 72.2 percent from the free throw line this season.