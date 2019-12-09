THREAT FROM DEEP: Bryant’s Benson Lin has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 32.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 20 over his past three games.
SIMILAR DISTRIBUTIONS: Coincidentally, each of these teams has logged assists on exactly 50 percent of all field goals over its last three games.
STIFLING DEFENSE: Fordham has held opposing teams to 56.3 points per game this season, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
