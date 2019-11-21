TEAM LEADERSHIP: West Virginia’s Jermaine Haley has averaged 12.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and two steals while Oscar Tshiebwe has put up 9.7 points and 9.7 rebounds. For the Terriers, Walter Whyte has averaged 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while Max Mahoney has put up 11.2 points and seven rebounds.WATCH OUT FOR WALTER: Whyte has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 59.1 percent of his free throws this season.
DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.8 percent. The Mountaineers have averaged 14.3 offensive boards per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.