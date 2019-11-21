TEAM LEADERSHIP: West Virginia’s Jermaine Haley has averaged 12.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and two steals while Oscar Tshiebwe has put up 9.7 points and 9.7 rebounds. For the Terriers, Walter Whyte has averaged 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while Max Mahoney has put up 11.2 points and seven rebounds.WATCH OUT FOR WALTER: Whyte has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 59.1 percent of his free throws this season.