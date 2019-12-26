BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Jimmy Sotos is averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the way for the Bison. Avi Toomer is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 13 points per game. The Explorers have been led by Ed Croswell, who is averaging 9.6 points and 7.3 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Sotos has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Bucknell field goals over the last three games. Sotos has accounted for 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: La Salle is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 15 times or fewer. The Explorers are 3-3 when they record more than 15 turnovers. The Bucknell defense has created 12.7 turnovers per game this year and 16 per game over its last three.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Bucknell’s Andrew Funk has attempted 61 3-pointers and connected on 32.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 16 over his last three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: La Salle has held opposing teams to only 39.2 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all A10 teams. Over their four-game winning streak, the Explorers have held opposing shooters to 37.4 percent.

