CLAMPING DOWN: The Bison have given up only 62.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 78.6 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cohen has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Lehigh field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bison are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 7-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Mountain Hawks are 0-8 when allowing 74 or more points and 5-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Lehigh has lost its last nine road games, scoring 60.9 points, while allowing 74.2 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Lehigh has held opposing teams to 42.2 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Patriot League teams.

