STEPPING UP: The explosive Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Greyhounds. Isaiah Hart is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.4 points per game. The Bison have been led by Jimmy Sotos, who is averaging 11.9 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bison have given up only 67.4 points per game to Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the 78.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 38.7 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Greyhounds are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 11-7 when they exceed 62 points. The Bison are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 9-6 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has scored 61.3 points per game and allowed 69.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.2 points per game. The Greyhounds have averaged 80.8 points per game over their last five games.

