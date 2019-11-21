OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hughes has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 18 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

STREAK STATS: Syracuse has scored 77 points per game and allowed 58 over a three-game home winning streak.

AD

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Orange have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bison. Syracuse has an assist on 56 of 81 field goals (69.1 percent) over its past three outings while Bucknell has assists on 46 of 88 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD