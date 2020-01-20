STREAK STATS: Western Michigan has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 82 per game.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncos have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulls. Buffalo has 42 assists on 93 field goals (45.2 percent) across its past three outings while Western Michigan has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has scored 79.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bulls 22nd nationally. The Western Michigan defense has allowed 72.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 233rd).
___
___
