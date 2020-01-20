BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its fifth straight win over Western Michigan at Alumni Arena. The last victory for the Broncos at Buffalo was an 85-70 win on Feb. 1, 2010.

SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Flowers has connected on 40.2 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.