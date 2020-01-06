ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulls have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cards. Ball State has an assist on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Buffalo has assists on 58 of 85 field goals (68.2 percent) during its past three games.
PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Buffalo offense has averaged 74.4 possessions per game, the 29th-most in Division I. Ball State has not been as uptempo as the Bulls and is averaging only 68.6 possessions per game (ranked 252nd, nationally).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.