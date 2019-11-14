LEADING THE WAY: Harvard’s Chris Lewis has averaged 12 points and 6.3 rebounds while Robert Baker has put up 10 points, five rebounds and 2.3 blocks. For the Bulls, Jayvon Graves has averaged 16 points and 6.5 rebounds while Josh Mballa has put up 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.