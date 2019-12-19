FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jordan has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Buffalo field goals over the last three games. Jordan has accounted for 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Buffalo is a sterling 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or less. The Bulls are 2-4 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulls have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Purple Eagles. Buffalo has an assist on 54 of 89 field goals (60.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Niagara has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Buffalo has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.9 percent this year. That rate is ranked 28th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Niagara stands at just 17.3 percent (ranked 341st).

