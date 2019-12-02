Hofstra attempted just five free throws over the first 30 minutes of the game but made 12 straight after that, closing on an 18-11 run.

Armon Harried had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (4-3), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Scott Hitchon and Malik Johnson had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD