TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Hofstra has been fueled by senior leadership while Elon has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Buie, Eli Pemberton, Jalen Ray and Tareq Coburn have combined to account for 75 percent of Hofstra’s scoring this season and 78 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 51 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Buie has accounted for 42 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Elon has lost its last seven road games, scoring 58.9 points, while allowing 71.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is ranked first among CAA teams with an average of 76.4 points per game.

