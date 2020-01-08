PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have collectively scored 53 percent of Northeastern’s points this season. For Hofstra, Buie, Eli Pemberton and Tareq Coburn have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 62 percent of all Pride points over their last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Pride have scored 62.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.4 per game they managed in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Buie has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Northeastern is 8-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 1-7 when falling shy of that total. Hofstra is 9-0 when it puts up 75 or more points and 3-5 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Hofstra has won its last three road games, scoring 81.3 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made 9.2 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among CAA teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

