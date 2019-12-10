Andrew Garcia had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Seawolves (7-4). Makale Foreman added 16 points. Miles Latimer had 10 points.

Elijah Olaniyi had only 8 points. The Seawolves’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 20 points per game, he shot 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Hofstra holds a 22-5 edge over Stony Brook in The Long Island Rivalry, which began in 1972-73.

Hofstra faces Princeton on the road next Thursday. Stony Brook faces Providence on the road on Saturday.

