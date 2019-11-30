Siena led by as many as seven early, but Colgate answered with a 15-4 run to claim the lead for good and had a 31-26 edge at the break.

The Raiders took a 48-34 advantage midway through the second half. The Saints battled back, closing to 52-47 with 6:37 remaining but could get no closer.

