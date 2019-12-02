BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Golden Eagles have been led by Burns and Kevin Obanor. Burns is averaging 13 points and 5.7 rebounds while Obanor is accounting for 11.9 points and eight rebounds per game. The Bluejays have been led by Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander, who have combined to score 34.5 points per outing.DOMINANT DEONDRE: Burns has connected on 12.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Creighton is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Bluejays are 0-2 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

TWO STREAKS: Oral Roberts has dropped its last four road games, scoring 68.8 points and allowing 77.3 points during those contests. Creighton has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big East teams. The Bluejays have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

