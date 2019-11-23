The Shockers took the lead for good four minutes into the game on an Asbjorn Midtgaard dunk. Oral Roberts cut the lead to 56-53 on a Sam Kearns driving layup with just under six minutes to play but were outscored 10-6 the rest of the way.
Wichita State plays South Carolina on Tuesday. Oral Roberts matches up against Southwestern Christian at home on Monday.
