The 4-0 home start is the best for the Dragons since winning their first 15 at the Daskalakis Athletic Center in the 2011-12 season.
AD
Osaze Thorton had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Ravens.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD