FAB FRESHMEN: Maryland Eastern Shore’s Phillip, Bruce Guy and Glen Anderson have collectively accounted for 34 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 32 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 22.8 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also converted 40 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Maryland Eastern Shore has lost its last eight road games, scoring 53.6 points, while allowing 77.4 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Baylor has an assist on 36 of 82 field goals (43.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Maryland Eastern Shore has assists on 27 of 55 field goals (49.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. The Maryland Eastern Shore offense has turned the ball over on 24.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 334th among Division I teams).

