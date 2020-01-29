CLAMPING DOWN: The Waves have given up just 73.1 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 78.6 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Colbey Ross has been directly responsible for 50 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Pepperdine is 6-0 when it limits opponents to 42.2 percent or worse from the field, and 5-10 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Brigham Young is 8-0 when it allows 40.5 percent or less from the field and 7-7 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

STREAK SCORING: Brigham Young has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 82.9 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: The Brigham Young offense has scored 78.6 points per game this season, ranking the Cougars 29th among Division 1 teams. The Pepperdine defense has allowed 76.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 291st).

