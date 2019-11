BOTTOM LINE: The Brigham Young Cougars will be taking on the Orediggers of NAIA member Montana Tech. Brigham Young is coming off a 90-77 win in Lahaina over Virginia Tech in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jake Toolson has averaged 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Cougars, while TJ Haws has recorded 13.9 points per game.JUMPING FOR JAKE: Toolson has connected on 40 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.