DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton went 2-11 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Titans gave up 74.9 points per game while scoring 68.4 per matchup. Brigham Young went 8-7 in non-conference play, averaging 84.5 points and giving up 78.8 per game in the process.
