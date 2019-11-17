A YEAR AGO: Central Michigan scored 103 points and prevailed by 28 over Siena Heights when these two teams faced off last season.
DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan went 8-3 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Chippewas offense scored 82.4 points per matchup across those 11 contests.
