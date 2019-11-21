BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan Chippewas are set to battle the Trolls of NAIA member Trinity Christian. Central Michigan is coming off a 115-58 home win over Siena Heights in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Dallas Morgan has averaged 19.8 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Chippewas, while David DiLeo has accounted for 19 points per game.DALLAS FROM DISTANCE: Through four games, Central Michigan’s Dallas Morgan has connected on 46.9 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.