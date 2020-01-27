SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors. David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan, Kevin McKay and Rob Montgomery have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Chippewas points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Chippewas have allowed just 74.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 81.6 per game they gave up over 10 non-conference games.DOMINANT DAVID: DiLeo has connected on 37.3 percent of the 126 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-6 when it scores at least 67.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The RedHawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Chippewas. Miami has 40 assists on 73 field goals (54.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Central Michigan has assists on 21 of 76 field goals (27.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 82.3 points per game this season, ranking the Chippewas sixth among Division I teams. The Miami defense has allowed 72.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 234th overall).

