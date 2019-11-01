DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine went 6-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Waves gave up 75.9 points per game while scoring 78.2 per contest. Cal went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 73 points and allowing 77.9 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.