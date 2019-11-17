BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View goes up against Cal in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Friday. Cal won at home against California Baptist 82-62, while Prairie View fell 70-56 at Texas.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Cal’s Matt Bradley, Grant Anticevich and Andre Kelly have combined to account for 52 percent of all Golden Bears scoring this season.EFFICIENT ELLIS: Chance Ellis has connected on 50 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.