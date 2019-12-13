FAB FRESHMEN: Fresno State’s Nate Grimes, Jarred Hyder and Orlando Robinson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.GIFTED GRIMES: Grimes has connected on 33.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-6 when they score 72 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 72 points. The Mustangs are 0-7 when allowing 74 or more points and 2-0 when holding opponents below 74.

AD

COLD SPELL: Fresno State has scored 65.6 points per game and allowed 72.4 over its five-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State as a collective unit has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MWC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD