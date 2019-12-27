TEAM LEADERSHIP: San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn has averaged 15.6 points and 5.3 assists while Yanni Wetzell has put up 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Mustangs, Junior Ballard has averaged 12.4 points while Colby Rogers has put up 8.7 points.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 34.8 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cal Poly is 0-8 when it allows at least 72 points and 2-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

TWO STREAKS: Cal Poly has dropped its last six road games, scoring 60.5 points and allowing 76.3 points during those contests. San Diego State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76.2 points while giving up 53.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 56.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Aztecs fifth among Division I teams. The Cal Poly offense has averaged 62.5 points through 12 games (ranked 260th, nationally).

