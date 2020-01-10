SUPER SENIORS: Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard, Kyle Colvin and Malek Harwell have combined to account for 40 percent of all Mustangs scoring this season, though that number has slipped to 33 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 31.5 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Matadors are 0-7 when they score 70 points or fewer and 6-4 when they exceed 70 points. The Mustangs are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Cal State Northridge has lost its last three road games, scoring 70.7 points, while allowing 85 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is rated first among Big West teams with an average of 75.9 points per game. The Matadors have averaged 90.8 points per game over their last five games.

