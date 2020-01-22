CLAMPING DOWN: The Mustangs have allowed only 61.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 74.6 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 33.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Highlanders are 0-5 when they allow at least 69 points and 12-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 69 points. The Mustangs are 0-11 when they score 69 points or fewer and 4-2 when they exceed 69.

COLD SPELL: Cal Poly has lost its last eight road games, scoring 60.1 points, while allowing 74.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Highlanders 21st among Division I teams. The Cal Poly offense has averaged 63.1 points through 17 games (ranked 289th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com