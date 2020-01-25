BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Matt Bradley has averaged 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Golden Bears. Grant Anticevich is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Cardinal have been led by Oscar da Silva, who is averaging 16.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Bears have allowed just 66 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 35.1 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cardinal have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has 28 assists on 63 field goals (44.4 percent) across its past three outings while Stanford has assists on 56 of 90 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stanford defense has allowed only 59.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 10th-best mark in the country. The Cal offense has produced just 63.2 points through 18 games (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

