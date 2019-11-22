FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Cal’s Matt Bradley, Grant Anticevich and Andre Kelly have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Golden Bears points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Coleman III has connected on 72.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Longhorns have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has 32 assists on 68 field goals (47.1 percent) across its past three games while Texas has assists on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

AD

LAST FIVE: Texas has scored 68.4 points and allowed 60.6 points over its last five games. Cal has averaged 70.8 points and given up 69 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD