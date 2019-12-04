BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ricks has averaged 13.7 points and 2.4 steals to lead the way for the Wildcats. Joe Pleasant is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.1 points and five rebounds per game. The Redhawks are led by Caldwell, who is averaging 11.3 points.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Abilene Christian is 0-5 this year when it allows 61 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Abilene Christian has an assist on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) across its past three contests while Southeast Missouri has assists on 28 of 69 field goals (40.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 11th-highest rate in the country. The Southeast Missouri offense has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 254th among Division I teams).

