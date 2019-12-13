BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: California Baptist’s Milan Acquaah has averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists while Ferron Flavors Jr. has put up 14.1 points. For the Wildcats, Cletrell Pope has averaged 12.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Isaiah Bailey has put up 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Acquaah has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Lancers are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 0-4 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Wildcats are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.4 percent or worse, and 0-5 when opponents exceed that percentage.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: California Baptist’s Flavors has attempted 60 3-pointers and connected on 45 percent of them, and is 14 of 33 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist is ranked first among WAC teams with an average of 79.4 points per game.

