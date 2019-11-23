TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Milan Acquaah has averaged 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists to lead the way for the Lancers. Ferron Flavors Jr. has paired with Acquaah and is putting up 17.6 points per game. The Panthers are led by Corey Allen, who is averaging 16.6 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Allen has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Georgia State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 24 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Georgia State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 75.3 points and allowing 83 points during those contests. California Baptist has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 103 points while giving up 74.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lancers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. California Baptist has 40 assists on 70 field goals (57.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Georgia State has assists on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist as a team has made 11.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

