FUELING THE OFFENSE: Acquaah has made or assisted on 41 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. Acquaah has accounted for 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

LAST TIME: California Baptist put up 115 points and prevailed by 50 over Bethesda when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Lancers offense put up 77.7 points per matchup across those 11 games.

