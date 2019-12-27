OFFENSIVE THREAT: Acquaah has made or assisted on 51 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 40 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

AD

AD

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 5-6 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Lancers offense scored 77.7 points per matchup in those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD